Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Director Shoojit Sircar The Very Best For 'Sardar Udham Singh'

Sardar Udham Singh makers are gearing up for its digital release next month, tingling fans' curiosity by releasing its first teaser recently which gives a glimpse into the untold story of the eponymous freedom fighter. Both fans and celebrities are awaiting Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar's collaboration cast magic on screen, and recently, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan also wished the director good luck for his upcoming venture.

Taking to his Instagram handle today, Big B linked the film's teaser in the caption, while sharing a snap of Vicky's look from the film. Originally slated to release on October 2, 2020, Sardar Udham Singh will witness a global release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16, 2021.

Amitabh Bachchan pens wishes for Shoojit Sircar

Taking to his social media handles on Tuesday, September 28, the Sholay actor shared Kaushal's glimpse from the teaser, which was released by the makers on Monday, September 27, and wrote," Shoojit .. wishing you the very best .. 🙏🌹 [sic]." The film is being bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and will also star Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles.

The film's teaser was released by the makers on the occasion of Shaheed Bhagat Singh birth anniversary yesterday. The 1-minute clip showcases the Indian revolutionary's unparalleled valour to avenge the death of his countrymen, which took the British Raj by storm. Unveiling the trailer on his social media handle, Vicky wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I’m proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission. Presenting the teaser of #SardarUdham[sic]."

Kaushal's first look from the film, which is being produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Work, was revealed in 2019. The actor could be seen donned in Sardar Udham Singh's look in a long grey coat and black hat. He wrote, "Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger and anguish of the lesser-known martyr, revolutionary... SARDAR UDHAM SINGH[sic]."

On the work front, Vicky will also be seen in films like Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Mr Lele.

(Image: PTI/@amitabhbachchan/Instagram)