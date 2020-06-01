Deepika Padukone's Experimental Look Or Emily's Casual Styling; Who Slayed It Better?

While Deepika Padukone is one of those Bollywood divas who manage to turn heads with her exquisite outfits, Emily Ratajkowski is an American runway model also known for her acting performances. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted in similar outfits, donned in varied styles. Take a look at the actors' pictures to check out whose style you would pick.

Deepika Padukone's Experimental Look -

Here, Deepika Padukone can be spotted in a trendy hoody-jumpsuit by Balmain. The outfit had a plunging neckline that transcended into a bodycon skin, showing off Deepika Padukone's curves. The Om Shanti Om debutant styled it with a long black blazer jacket.

Deepika Padukone accessorised the outfit with layers of pearl bracelets and loads of rings. For glam, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor opted for a bronzed glow makeup, detailing on soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheeks, brushed in eyebrows and loads of mascara. Not to miss the few strands of hair peeking out.

Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Look -

Emily Ratajkowski can be spotted in a black suit pant outfit. The black formal outfit was clubbed with a white lining shirt. The supermodel opted for highlighting bronze makeup look. She kept her lipstick nude and highlighted the bronze eyes.

The Love Somebody actor styled the outfit with small loops. Emily Ratajkowski sported the formal outfit with a pair of white shoes. Her hair was left open with a wavy hairdo. Take a look at Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram photos.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone -

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie, Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid-attack survivor. The drama film directed by Meghna Gulzar was based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. She is currently awaiting the release of '83. The film is a biopic drama of former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev based on his 1983 world cup victory. Deepika Padukone will feature in the role of his wife, Romi, while Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev on screen. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan. Although it was scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, the release has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

