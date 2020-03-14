Kim Kardashian, Ellie Goulding, Emily Ratajkowski: Best Of Hollywood Fashion This Week

When it comes to sartorial choices, nothing can beat Hollywood celebrities as they leave no stone unturned to make a strong style statement in their outfits. This week also saw some Hollywood celebrities set the temperatures soaring with their stunning outfits. These looks proved to be a visual delight for some of their die-hard fans.

These Hollywood celebrities inevitably impressed the fashion police too. When it comes to having that perfect outfit of the day, these Hollywood celebrities can give some major fashion goals to their fans. Here are some of the best dressed Hollywood celebrities from the week gone by.

Here are some of the Hollywood celebrities who stunned with their outfits in the week gone by

Some latex fun

Kim Kardashian is one celebrity who is known to be quite a fashion icon. Kim Kardashian recently made heads turn in an all brown latex pant-suit. With her hair tied to a neat ponytail and with the radiant makeup, Kim Kardashian is looking like a million bucks.

Vision in white

Ellie Goulding is another celebrity who is also known for her lovely sartorial choices along with her crooning skills. Ellie Goulding recently opted for an ethereal white cold-shoulder gown. Ellie Goulding was royalty personified as she tied her hair into a neat bun and opted for stud earrings with the entire look.

Sass is the word

Emily Ratajkowski being a well-known supermodel is a true-blue fashionista. Emily Ratajkowski captured all the attention recently as she stepped out in the city today to take her dog for a stroll but it was her outfit that stole all the show. Emily Ratajkowski made heads turn in a black crop top which she paired with black baggy pants and a black buttoned jacket as well as white shoes.

