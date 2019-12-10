Keerthy Suresh Is No Longer A Part Of THIS Movie For Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168?

According to recent reports, actor Keerthy Suresh who was roped in by Mani Ratnam for his upcoming film has opted out of the film. The film is titled Ponniyin Selvan which is based on a Tamil novel by the same name, written by Kalki. Keerthy confirmed the news to a media house stating that she had to opt-out from the film due to date issues.

Keerthy Suresh, no longer a part of Ponniyin Selvan?

Ace director Mani Ratnam will be directing the movie which goes by the same name as the novel. The movie is said to have an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jyothika, Lal, Trisha. But, so far, only two actors have confirmed the news of their part officially. Aishwarya Rai and Lal have gone on record to make an official announcement about being a part of Ponniyin Selvan but Keerthy Suresh has discontinued her association with the film. Produced by Lyca in association with Madras Talkies, the movie is set to go on floors this month.

A lot of actors opted out from the film recently. Actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban too opted out of the movie due to date issues like Keerthy. But, if the reports are to be believed, the south star Anushka Shetty, too opted out of the film due to the presence of a crew member whose name was mentioned in the #Metoo movement, reportedly. Though, she has not made any official statement about it.

The reason for Keerthy's exit from the movie is speculated to be another project of the south which she is a part of. Sun Pictures confirmed on Monday that Keerthy will be playing a key role alongside Rajinikanth in his upcoming film titled Thalaivar 168. The makers of the film also tweeted a video of the actor making the official announcement about the same.

