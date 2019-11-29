Hyderabad Murder: Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Express Their Rage

Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda and other celebrities expressed their grief and rage over the horrific murder case of a 27-year-old veterinarian. As per reports, she was murdered after alleged sexual assault. Many people are evidently outraged about the incident and are expressing their anger about the incident on social media.

South Indian celebrity Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram, to express her condolences. She is horrified by the incident and has expressed her disbelief over something like that happening in what is known as a safe city. She also urges the police to hunt down such brutal psychopaths and punish them as soon as possible.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and said that he feels the scariest thing that one has to do is to stay on the call with a friend or family member who is feeling unsafe. Vijay Deverakonda also further added that everyone should take responsibility for the boys and men at their house. He believes one should be corrected when they are wrong and those who are harmful should be punished.

Other celebrities who reacted towards the incident:

