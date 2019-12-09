Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168: Keerthy Suresh Confirmed As Lead, Opens Up On 'magical' Feat

Is Keerthy Suresh enjoying the best phase of her career? After unanimous praise for her work in Mahanati, that fetched her the National Award and signing a Bollywood film and films that she will lead on her own shoulders, the actor has now signed another biggie. The Sarkar star has signed Rajinikanth’s next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The 27-year-old termed the event as a ‘magical feat’. She recalled her journey of being ‘awestrcuk’ in front of the superstar, to finally being paired opposite the actor-politician as something that will be the ‘most cherished memory’ in her life.

READ: Rajinikanth's Next Film Thalaivar 168 In Pre-production; Will Meena Play The Female Lead?

On Monday, Sun Pictures, the production house backing Thalaivar 168, wrote that they were ‘delighted’ to welcome Keerthy Suresh on board the movie. Sharing a video of an image of Keerthy Suresh, they also highlighted that it was the first time the lead pair is working together. Minutes after the announcement, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey . From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures #Thalaivar168.”

READ: Hyderabad Murder: Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Express Their Rage

Thalaivar 168 will be directed by Siva, whose last films were with Ajith, Vivegam in 2017 and Viswasam, that was a big success last year. The movie was announced on October 11. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is currently working on Darbar. The superstar plays the role of a police officer in the movie. He is paired opposite Nayanthara in the movie, that is directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie is gearing up for release on Pongal in January 2020. Thalaivar 168 is likely to go on floors after Darbar.

After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva#Thalaivar168BySunPictures pic.twitter.com/AL5Z6ryjbG — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 11, 2019

READ: Rajinikanth: Sun Pictures Announces Actor's New Film 'Thalaivar 168'

Keerthy on a roll

Keerthy, on the other hand, despite not having any major release in 2019, made headlines with the National Award for Best Actor-Female for Mahanati this year. The actor had played the role of yesteryear actor Savitri in the Telugu movie. She is set to make her Bollywood debut too, opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. She has movies like Penguin, Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi, where she is the main protagonist., in her kitty as well. Rang De opposite Nithiin is another film she has begun shooting for.

READ: Keerthy Suresh's Birthday: 2 Films Announced In A Treat For Her Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.