Keerthy Suresh To Marry Dubai-based Businessman? New Photo Sparks Wedding Rumours

Keerthy Suresh, who has been basking in the success of Dasara, is rumoured to get married to a real estate businessman named Farhan Bin Liaquath. The news of their marriage broke out when the actress shared a photo of them together on her Instagram story. The photo instantly went viral and speculations of them dating began to surface online.

In the picture that went viral, Keerthy was seen posing with Farhan Bin Liaquath in a black outfit teamed with a printed jacket. On the other hand, Farhan was seen sporting a yellow V-neck T-shirt with a red cap and tinted sunglasses. In the selfie, the duo looked adorable together. The photo was originally shared by Farhan on his Instagram handle. Later, the actress re-posted it on her timeline. Check the picture below:

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming projects

Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for her film titled Maamannan. The film is helmed by Mari Selvaraj and it will be a political thriller movie. The star cast of the film includes Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Fassil in prominent roles. The movie is backed by Red Giant Movies and will release in theatres on June 29, 2023. Netflix has taken the rights to stream this film on its platform. It will be streamed on OTT in languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Keerthy Suresh will also be working on the film titled Bholaa Shankar. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh and will be portraying the role of Chiranjeevi's sister. The movie revolves around the story of a brother who takes revenge on those who harmed his sister. The film Bholaa Shankar is backed by AK Entertainments. Tamannaah will be playing the main lead opposite Chiranjeevi. The star cast of the film also includes Ravi Shankar, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Tulasi, Vennela Kishore, and more. The movie will hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.