Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Photos As Saani Kaayidham Completes A Year

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle to celebrate a year of her film, Saani Kaayidham. The actress shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. The throwback photos were accompanied by a heartfelt caption about the actress' time on the sets.

Keerthy celebrates 1 year of Saani Kaayidham



Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post featured a series of pictures from her memorable time on the sets. The first image showed Keerthy dressed as her character of Ponni. She is dressed simply in a saree, mounted on a bicycle with chappals on her feet. The following images in Keerthy's photo dump feature a close-up of her "dirty nails" along with her prosthetic bruises for the film. There is also a fast-forwarded video of her getting her prosthetic makeup done for the film. Another behind-the-scenes image of Keerthy features her sitting with blue plaster on her face, presumably to get a mold of her head. The actress also shared images she had taken with those on set, along with a few other candid pictures from the time spent on the film. Keerthy's caption detailed the important elements which made the film unique along with the emotions that the film was attempting to convey. She also specifically thanked her team for the good memories she has from her time on the sets.



Her caption read, "Me, my dirty nails, chappals, a stick earring (kuchi), matador van, Sudalai, Sangaiyya. A little bit of revenge and few emotions to make it a wholesome Arun Matheswaran’s film! Remembering Ponni and team on this special day. #SaaniKaayidham #LoveMyTeam #1YearOfSaaniKaayidham".

On the work front for Keerthy Suresh



Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Telugu film Dasara as Vennela, opposite Nani. She is currently filming for the Chiranjeevi and Tamannah-starrer Bholaa Shankar. The actress has a jam-packed year ahead as she is also simultaneously shooting for films Siren, Raghu Thatha and Revolver Rita.