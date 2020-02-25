KGF Chapter 2: After Raveena Tandon Joins Cast, Another Update Leaves Fans Super Excited

The first chapter of KGF became a countrywide success, and its sequel has already been tagged as one of the 'most-anticipated' films of the year. With the announcement of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon joining the film still fresh in fans' minds, another update has left audiences super excited!

As per media reports, the cast and crew are gearing up to shoot the 'costliest song' of the Yash starrer that is all set to be filmed at the popular Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

The primary reason for shooting at the Hyderabad location is to give viewers a 'larger than life experience', as revealed by director Prashanth Neel in an interview. Meanwhile, research carried out by a media consulting firm named Ormax Media claimed that KGF 2 has Hindi audiences most excited. It rated other films also in a list which include Golmaal Five and Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi and 83.

#OrmaxCinematixHollywood Most-awaited Hollywood films in India as on Feb 15, 2020: Only films releasing April 1, 2020 onwards have been considered pic.twitter.com/RkBsqkaPv5 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 20, 2020

With the shooting of KGF Chapter 2 is underway, the first look of the film was released on the first anniversary of the Yash starrer. The film is being directed by Prashant Neel and Sanjay Dutt is reported to play the role of the antagonist in the upcoming movie.

What happened in KGF: Chapter 1?

Ending with a cliffhanger, the film left the audience with a lot of unanswered questions. With much of Rocky's (Yash) life story yet to be revealed, fans were left waiting with bated breath. In the end scene of the film, Yash's character was seen completing his assassination mission and finally gaining control of the Kolar mines. As per the makers, the sequel is to be much more 'exciting' and 'grander' with an intricate storyline.

