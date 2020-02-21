'KGF 2' leaves biggies behind in most awaited films of 2020 list, Farhan Akhtar reacts

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali showed the magic that a South Indian film can do, not just in terms of content, but also at the box office. Kannada movie Kolar Gold Fields (KGF): Chapter 1 then became another South Indian film to make headlines for its action sequences, and the response at the box office. And if a report is anything to go, the second installment of the Yash-starrer is not just one of the most-awaited South films, but also the most awaited Hindi film.

A research done by a media consulting firm named Ormax Media claimed that KGF 2 is the film Hindi audiences are most excited for despite it being dubbed. The other movies in the list were Golmaal Five, Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi and ‘83.

#OrmaxCinematixHollywood Most-awaited Hollywood films in India as on Feb 15, 2020: Only films releasing April 1, 2020 onwards have been considered pic.twitter.com/RkBsqkaPv5 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 20, 2020

Not just leaving the movies in the list behind, some other major films that KGF 2 has beaten in the excitement factor are Coolie No 1, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Gulabo Sitabo, Laxmmi Bomb and more, and that is not a small feat.

Farhan Akhtar, whose Excel Entertainment is distributing the Hindi version, reacted to the report with excitement. The actor-filmmaker wrote how people were excited for Rocky Bhai, the character Yash plays in the movie.

Also, the buzz is on the basis of just a first look poster that was released on KGF’s one-year anniversary. The makers have not even announced the release date. However, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast and pictures and videos of the shooting making headlines proved that the anticipation for the movie is extremely high.

KGF 2 is being directed by Prashant Neel. The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh and more.

