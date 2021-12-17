'KGF Chapter 2', 'RRR' Among 10 Most Anticipated Films Of 2022 By IMDb; Check Full List

The year 2022 is just around the corner and fans are excitedly waiting to watch interesting lineups of the films that are slated to hit the screens next year. While 2021 witnessed a few big releases, however, 2022 will bring along a bag full of surprises and amazing films that is sure to prove a crowd puller.

A recent list by IMDb showed the Top 10 most anticipated films of 2022. This list was determined by the website on the basis of the pageviews they received, with more than 200 million monthly users. The top 10 films in this list are a mix of Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films. It will be no surprise for the fans that films like RRR, KGF 2, and more have bagged the top slots as per their crazy fan following.

KGF: Chapter 2

The Prashanth Neel directorial has bagged the first spot. After the first part was released in 2018, it became a national sensation and now the sequel has been creating a strong fan base ahead of the release. The second installment will star an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon among others.

RRR

The second spot has been acquired by none other than SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film consists of some fabulous actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The forthcoming film is Rajamouli’s first project since the megahit Baahubali starring Prabhas.

Laal Singh Chaddha

The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer has bagged the third position on the most-anticipated list. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks's film Forrest Gump. Apart from the 3 Idiots pair, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. The film is slated to release in April next year during Baisakhi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial bags the fourth spot. The film stars actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie is set to make its grand world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February. Gangubai Kathiwadi is a biographical crime drama, based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, also known as the Mafia Queen of Mumbai. The film shows how a simple girl from Kathiawad rose to become the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 18, 2022.

Beast

Tamil film starring actor Vijay in the lead has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Beast also stars Yogi Babu, John Vijay, and many more. Beast is an action-thriller film that had most of its shoot schedules in parts of Delhi, Chennai, and Georgia. The film took off on a high note as the film's first poster that Vijay tweeted on his birthday, was declared to be the most 'Liked and Retweeted poster' this year by Twitter India.

Dhaakad

Another action film starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role has won the sixth position. The spy thriller that shows her as Agent Agni, also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta in a key role. The film is directed by Razbneesh Ghai.

Radhe Shyam

Megastar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam has acquired the seventh position on the IMDb list. Radhe Shyam is gearing up for release on January 14, 2022. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The plot of the movie revolves around a story in Europe in the '70s. Prabhas plays the role of a palmist in the venture, and the story seemed to have events based in real life, like the Emergency.

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra have been eagerly looking forward to the release. After witnessing a spectacular show in Delhi for the poster launch, the film has been finally set for release on September 9, 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film landed on spot eight.

Heropanthi 2

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film, is at the ninth spot on the list. The Ahmed Khan film also stars Tara Sutaria in a key role.

Adipurish

At last, the tenth spot was bagged by Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush. The film will star Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh Raavan, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Based on the epic of Ramayana, the film is said to be a VFX-heavy one.