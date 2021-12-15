'RRR': Jr NTR Dubs In Hindi In His Own Voice For First Time For SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli is set to bring one of the most anticipated films RRR in a few weeks. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as co-leads, while Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will appear in pivotal roles. The film is currently under its post-production stage while the cast and makers are involved in its promotions. Fans are waiting for the movie's release as its cast is leaving no stone unturned in making it spectacular. South star Jr NTR is also dubbing in Hindi in his own voice for the first time for the upcoming film.

SS Rajamouli is bringing his magnum opus RRR in four languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The film marks Jr NTR's first multilingual pan-India venture and he is seemingly working extremely hard for it since it is the first time that the actor dubbed his voice in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Jr NTR has made every possible effort to nail the diction, intonation and modulation so that his voice does not sound unfamiliar in three languages.

It was none other than SS Rajamouli who wanted Jr NTR to dub in all four languages. The South star, who is very particular about his work, took up the challenge and dubbed with a grasp on all three languages. Moreover, the Janta Garage star also floored his fans with his fluent Hindi at the trailer launch of RRR. Fans lauded him as he charmed them while recounting his experience of working with the Bahubali director.

Details about Jr NTR's role in RRR

Jr NTR will portray the role of a freedom fighter named Komaran Bheem in the upcoming movie, set against the backdrop of British rule in India. He will play the protector of the Gond tribe. The film's official trailer saw a power-packed performance by the star, which also included a scene in which he locks horns with a tiger.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. Ram Charan will play the role of another freedom fighter Alluri Seetharam Raju. The role of his wife, Sita, is being played by Alia Bhatt. The film will also mark the Bollywood star's Tollywood debut. Ajay Devgn's Sriya Saran was seen fighting against the Britishers in the film's trailer.

Image: PR/Instagram/@rrrmovie