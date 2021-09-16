'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Drop New Movie's Poster & Teaser

The trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are coming together to narrate an interesting tale of friendship with their upcoming Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which was announced today. The leading actors took to their respective social media handles to reveal the movie's first look poster as well as the teaser, with Jasleen Royal's 2016 eponymous track in the background. The movie is being helmed by debutante director Arjun Varain Singh and is likely to premiere sometime in 2023.

The film's poster shows the trio seated on a sofa, with Ananya leaning on Siddhant, as Adarsh clicks a selfie. The teaser also shows the stars spending quality time with each other as they dance around, eat popcorn, embarking on the tale of friendship. Another behind the scenes video from the sets was also released, which shoots the actors in the middle of their fun-packed action. The film also marks Ananya and Siddhant's second collaboration after starring alongside Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's directorial.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's first look poster revealed

Taking to her social media handle on Thursday, September 16, Ananya revealed their upcoming flick with a caption, "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan ☺️🖤✨[sic]" and tagged the makers. She also shared a glimpse of the actors grooving to the track and wrote," Kho Gaye Hum Kaha 🖤✨When you have to disconnect to connect[sic]." Take a look.

Reportedly, the movie will be bankrolled by Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani among others and has already tingled fans' curiosity from the first look as they bombarded the actors' comments section with several hearts and heart-eye emojis. Even famous personalities like Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and others showered love on the stars.

Another fun BTS video was uploaded by the actors as they clicked pictures, rehearsed their scenes and got ready for their shots. Ananya can be seen practising her moves, while Siddhant and Adarsh look dapper in their casual looks.

More on the actors' work front

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled project alongside Deepika Padukone. Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. On the other hand, Siddhant will be seen in Yudhra and Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Adarsh Gourav, who rose to fame with the Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao-starrer The White Tiger, was also a part of Hostel Daze miniseries.

(Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram)