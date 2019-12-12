The Debate
Ranbir Kapoor Finds A 'die-hard' Fan In South Actor Khushbu Sundar

Bollywood News

Seems like Ranbir Kapoor has now found a new fan in actor Khushbu Sundar. Recently, Khushbu Sundar appreciated Ranbir for his performances in the movies

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is the audience’s current favourite, as the actor’s recent releases have worked wonders at the box office. While fans across social media are pouring in praises for his journey as a filmstar, celebrities too, have been impressed with Ranbir’s growth as an actor since his debut film. Seems like Ranbir Kapoor has now found a new fan in actor Khushbu Sundar. Recently, Khushbu and Ranbir Kapoor met at an award function and this is how Khushbu reacted on seeing Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read | Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth Reunites With Meena, Khushbu Sundar As Film Begins With Pooja

Khushbu and Ranbir Kapoor meet at an award function

Khushbu Sundar, who is known for her contribution to the South Indian Cinema, has delivered several successful films like The Burning Train and Janoo throughout her career.  Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif marked their presence at the SIIMA Awards to celebrate the contributions of the South Indian superstars to the Indian film fraternity this year. The much-loved onscreen couple entertained the audience with the games and their attempt at south Indian languages. Many South Indian film celebrities like Usha Uthup, Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan, among many others, graced the event. As the award function proceeded further, Khushbu Sundar found an opportunity to congratulate Ranbir Kapoor for his stellar onscreen performances. Khushbu confessed that she is a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor and looks forward to his performances every year. Expressing her disappointment, Khushbu revealed that she felt bad when Ranbir did not win a National Award for his performance in Rockstar. The South-Indian superstar added that Ranbir’s parents will be proud of him. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Five Roles That Have Been Immortalised By Thalaiva

Fans React:

Also Read | ‘The Feeling Of Pride After Voting Is Immense’: Veteran Actresses Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Devayani Exercise Their Franchise, Post Selfies

Also Read | Actress Turned Politician Khushbu Sundar Slaps A Man For Misbehaving With Her At A Rally In Bengaluru

 

 

Published:
