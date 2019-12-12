Ranbir Kapoor Finds A 'die-hard' Fan In South Actor Khushbu Sundar

Ranbir Kapoor is the audience’s current favourite, as the actor’s recent releases have worked wonders at the box office. While fans across social media are pouring in praises for his journey as a filmstar, celebrities too, have been impressed with Ranbir’s growth as an actor since his debut film. Seems like Ranbir Kapoor has now found a new fan in actor Khushbu Sundar. Recently, Khushbu and Ranbir Kapoor met at an award function and this is how Khushbu reacted on seeing Ranbir Kapoor.

Khushbu and Ranbir Kapoor meet at an award function

Khushbu Sundar, who is known for her contribution to the South Indian Cinema, has delivered several successful films like The Burning Train and Janoo throughout her career. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif marked their presence at the SIIMA Awards to celebrate the contributions of the South Indian superstars to the Indian film fraternity this year. The much-loved onscreen couple entertained the audience with the games and their attempt at south Indian languages. Many South Indian film celebrities like Usha Uthup, Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan, among many others, graced the event. As the award function proceeded further, Khushbu Sundar found an opportunity to congratulate Ranbir Kapoor for his stellar onscreen performances. Khushbu confessed that she is a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor and looks forward to his performances every year. Expressing her disappointment, Khushbu revealed that she felt bad when Ranbir did not win a National Award for his performance in Rockstar. The South-Indian superstar added that Ranbir’s parents will be proud of him. Take a look at the video:

Khushbu - I am a die hard fan of yours & I was so disappointed that you didn't win a national award for #Rockstar but every year I keep my finger's crossed & I say Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who rightly deserves the Best Actor National Award for every film of his! ❤️@khushsundar pic.twitter.com/OaHyzzwMRy — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) May 19, 2019

Fans React:

clear cut proof of him being the best actor and this page or group as the best fan page ever,,,, guys follow these gentlemans... they are the best #RanbirKapoor fans — Wake_Up_Nit (@NSMalvatkar) May 19, 2019

I am totally, totally agree to actress khushbu to say about ranbir kapoor sir he's his turely, turely deserves for national awards for every movies. — Yasmink (@Yasmink26178206) May 19, 2019

His humility is so heart warming to see. — Riju#AllThingsGood (@AllThingsGood9) August 21, 2019

