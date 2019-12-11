Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth reunites with Meena, Khushbu Sundar as film begins with pooja

Though Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for Darbar, he is ready with his next one before that already. The veteran’s 168th film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, went on floors in an auspicious manner with a pooja on Wednesday. The 2.0 star reunited with his leading ladies from many years ago, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. While Keerthy Suresh was conspicuous by her absence, the event was a grand affair.

READ: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168: Keerthy Suresh Confirmed As Lead, Opens Up On 'magical' Feat

The makers of Thalaivar 168, Sun Pictures, shared pictures of the event with the hastag #Thalaivar168Poojai. Rajinikanth was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Meena in a blue-red salwar kameez while Khusbhu Sundar flaunted a brown saree. As the ‘superstar’ posed with his leading ladies, the trio was all smiles. The other members of the team like director Siva too was spotted at the auspicious occasion.

READ: Keerthy Suresh Is No Longer A Part Of THIS Movie For Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168?

Here are the pictures

READ: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi To Also Feauture Priyamani As Sasikala?

While Thalaivar 168 was announced in October last year, the movie made headlines in the last few days, with the announcement of the female leads. Keerthy Suresh was announced as the lead on Monday, and the announcements for Meena and Khushbu were made on the next two days respectively. While Keerthy will be working opposite Rajinikanth for the first time, both Meena and Khushbu have worked with the Sivaji star in multiple films. Khushbu will be pairing up with him after 28 years while Meena does so after 24 years. Meena and Rajinikanth were the leads in movies like Muthu and Veera, while the latter has worked with Khushbu Sundar in ventures like Pandiyan, Mannan, Nattukku Oru Nallavan, Dharmathin Thalaivan, and Annaamalai. Prakash Raj is one of the other members of the cast.

READ: Rajinikanth Asks His Fans To Do This On His Birthday This Year!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.