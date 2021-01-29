Khushi Kapoor Makes Her Instagram Handle Public; Janhvi & Sonam Welcome Her

Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, on Friday made her Instagram handle public. Within hours of opening her account on Instagram, Khushi's followers touched over 340,000 followers.

Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and many others took to their handles to welcome Khushi. While Sonam called her the 'chillest Kapoor', Janhvi said, "Now all of you'll can see Khushi being cooler than me on Insta." [sic]

Janhvi recently in an interview spoke about how Khushi is more cut out for the life of an actor than herself. Janhvi also mentioned how her team sends her links of Khushi and videos to take inspiration from them and make videos like she does. Janhvi also added how it does not come to her naturally and went on to praised Khushi. She concluded by confessing that she worships her.

Speaking about her bond with Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi mentioned that she is more like an imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and somehow, Khushi is the protective, sensible, independent older sister. Janhvi also mentioned that she has developed a knack for cooking and watching films amid lockdown. Moreover, the actor remarked that she has cooked chocolate fudge brownies and mango ice cream. Khushi Kapoor came back from New York earlier in April, considering the mounting cases of Coronavirus positives in the country.

Jahnvi Kapoor has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role.

