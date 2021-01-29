Janhvi Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan Unfollow Each Other On Instagram? Here's What Happened

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor sent their fans into a frenzy when the reports about them unfollowing each other on Instagram went around. Numerous fans of the rumoured couple started questioning as to why did the young actors unfollow each other and if everything is all right between them. However, it was later seen that the couple started following each other again on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan unfollow each other on Instagram?

On Friday, fans of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor noticed that when they checked either of the actors’ following and followers list on Instagram, the two were not connected on Instagram. But later the same day, fans noticed again, that the two started following each other back on the gram as though nothing had changed. This left many fans confused if they really did unfollow each other or not. Check out the picture below where it is seen that Janhvi Kapoor was not in Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram list then later she appeared.

Earlier

Later

Dostana 2 updates

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen sharing the silver screen in Dostana 2. The film marks the debut of Lakh Lalwani, who shall also be seen in a key role on screen. The movie is directed by Collin D'Cunha and has been one of the most awaited films of the year. Due to the pandemic, the filming of Dostana 2 had come to a halt and an extensive portion of the film, that was to be shot in London, had to be cancelled.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had sent the rumour mills running when they were spotted returning from Goa holiday together. According to the speculations of media portals and fans, the two were in Goa to celebrate the New Year’s eve together. Check out the clip of them at the airport together that went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the 2020 version of Imtiaz Ali’s classic, Love Aaj Kal. The feature that pitted Kartik Aaryan opposite Sara Ali Khan received mixed reviews. The film in question was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film has a bunch of other supporting actors such as Randeep Hooda, Simone Singh and the likes. As far as future projects are concerned, Aaryan will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and the sequel to Tarun Mansukhani’s 2008 film, Dostana as well. As of now, Kartik Aaryan is working on Ram Madhavani's Dhamaka, a film which will see him playing the enigmatic character of Arjun Pathak. A motion poster of the same was released by Aaryan himself on the day of his birthday.

