Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Hold Hands At Airport, Pose For Selfie With Fans | Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday (May 12). The Kabir Singh actress was seen in a cloudy grey jacket and white trousers. Kiara paired her outfit with white sneakers and a brown handbag. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked cool and casual in a light blue shirt and trousers.

The couple was stopped by the fans for a selfie, which they promptly obliged to. After which, they walked towards the terminal holding hands. Kiara and Sidharth also struck poses for the shutterbugs present at the location. See the video here.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She shared several pictures from the set on Instagram, expressing her gratitude towards the cast and crew. She wrote in the caption, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha. #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity.” Additionally, she will be seen opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer.

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming projects include Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty that will debut on OTT soon. He is also set to star in the action thriller Yodha. The film comes from the directorial duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and features other stars such as Rashi Khanna, Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani. It is set for a July 7, 2023 release.