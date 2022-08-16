Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Fans loved their chemistry in the biopic drama, Shershaah. Post Shershaah's release, rumours of the two dating each other spread like wildfire. Although, the couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, however, their frequent social media exchanges and recent outings have almost confirmed their relationship.

On India's 76th Independence Day, Kiara shared a video on her social media. As soon as the video surfaced online, Sidharth Malhotra headed to the comments section and called out at Kiara for chopping him off from the clip. However, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor gave a hilarious reply to Sidharth's comment.

Kiara Advani shares a video on Independence Day 2022

On 15 August, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip where she is seen posing in a pink saree with Sidharth waving the tricolour flag in front of her. The throwback video was seemingly shot during the Shershaah promotions when the duo toured multiple cities together. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote in the caption, “Happy Independence Day."

As soon as Kiara posted the video, it caught Siddharth's attention and he took to the comments section to complain to Kiara for cropping him from the video. Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Thanks for cutting me out," to this Kiara replied, “Your hand is still there."

Take a look at the post:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate one year of Shershaah

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to drop a video montage to mark one year of the award-winning film Shershaah. In the post, Kargil martyr Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra could be heard complimenting Sidharth Malhotra.

The video then followed several scenes from the movie and also a glimpse of all the awards it had won. Sharing the video, Sidharth Malhotra penned, "One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!” Kiara Advani also shared the same clip with the same caption on her Instagram. The movie was helmed by Vishnuvardhan.

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@sidmalhotra, kiaraaliaadvani