Kiara Advani's Doppelganger Kalpana Sharma's Photos Showcase Their Uncanny Resemblance

Kiara Advani's Doppelgänger Kalpana Sharma has been making the headlines. Kalpana Sharma is a TikTok star with 350k followers on the app. The internet is going crazy over the resemblance between the two. Kalpana Sharma's Instagram proves this.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is gearing up her Netflix film's release. Guilty is going to be released on the streaming platform on March 06, 2020. Let's take a look Kalpana Sharma's Instagram which proves that she looks a lot like Kiara Advani:

In this look, Kalpana Sharma's side profile makes her look a lot like Kiara Advani. The TikTok actor and the Kabir Singh actor have several such similar features. Check out some more photos of Kalpana Sharma and Kiara Advani.

In this look, Kalpana is donning a leather jacket with straightened hair. Sharma looks a lot like Kiara Advani. Her unique facial features make her look like Kiara.

In this traditional look, Sharma looks like Advani. The resemblance is uncanny. Kiara and Kalpana both look a lot like each other.

In this look, the actor's facial features again make her look like Kiara Advani. Even her hairstyle and eyebrows make her look like Kiara. This is one of the best pictures depicting their resemblance.

In this look, Sharma is wearing sunglasses. This makes her look even more like Kiara Advani because the eyes are concealed. Both Kiara and Kalpana are also quite similar when it comes to their overall demeanor and personality.

