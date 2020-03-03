Scenes From Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' Which Failed To Make It To The Final Cut

Kabir Singh brought laurels to Kiara Advani's career following her impressive Lust Stories stint. She was recognised as Preeti after the humongous success of Kabir Singh. The movie gained mixed reviews from the public and the critics, but it still managed to gain huge box office collections. Here is a list of some of the deleted scenes from Kabir Singh .

Kabir Singh deleted scenes

In this scene, Dr Shiva, who is Kabir Singh's best friend in the film, is seen talking to Kabir's maid. He tells her about the rules she should follow if she still needs to keep her job. This hilarious conversation between the maid and Shiva is a must-watch.

Kabir Singh and Shiva meet Shiva's prospective brother-in-law and start roasting him. The guy then thinks about backing off from this family after Kabir advises Shiva that the guy seems objective about women and doesn't seem to respect them. Take a look at this clip where Shiva's prospective brother-in-law runs for his life after talking to Kabir Singh.

In the third deleted scene released by TSeries, Shiva is seen narrating Kabir Singh's story to his father. He explains why Kabir does what he does. He then reveals all the things that make Kabir Singh appear characterless are actually not true. The scene is a must-watch.

After Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani was seen in the movie Good Newwz. She will next be seen in Laxxmi Bomb which is one of her most anticipated projects for this year. The actor would akso be seen in the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. It is a comedy horror film co-produced by T-Series and directed by Anees Bazmee. It serves a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

