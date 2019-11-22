Kiara Advani Finishes Shooting For Indoo Ki Jawani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the wrap-up party of Indoo Ki Jawani. In the videos posted by Kiara Advani on her stories, she can be seen cutting a cake along with the whole cast and crew of Indoo Ki Jawani. Kiara’s mother was also present at the set on the last day.

Here's the video

Kiara Advani also shared a photo of the cake that they cut to celebrate the occasion. The chocolate cake had a picture of two mobile phones. The cake was filled with red hearts and it also had a picture of Kiara’s first look from the movie. In the video, Kiara is seen saying that the shooting of the movie is finished, however, only songs of the movie are yet to be shot. She thanked the 'amazing director and producers' of the movie for the wrap.

It has been revealed that Kiara Advani’s character-Indoo is a girl from Ghaziabad. Indoo tries to find love on dating apps by swiping left and right but instead finds herself in a hilarious situation. In an interview with a leading news daily, Kiara had said that Indoo is an endearing, edgy, and a lovable girl, much like every other young girl in India.

Kiara Advani has taken a lot of efforts in order to essay the role of Indoo to perfection. She even took workshops for pronunciation and diction as the Ghaziabad accent of Indoo needed to be highlighted in the movie. Indoo Ki Jawani is touted as a coming-of-age comedy film. It deals with the concept of online dating and dating apps in general. Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta Apart from Kiara Advani, it also features Student of the Year 2 star Aditya Seal along with Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. Indoo Ki Jawani is expected to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

