Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Photos From Sets Of Satyaprem Ki Katha In Kashmir Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are shooting for their upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, in Kashmir. Recently, several pictures from the valley have surfaced showing the actors posing with fans. The actors too have kept their fans updated with the location's temperatures and picturesque views from the valley on their social media handles.

In a recent photo, shared by a fan page, Kartik and Kiara can be seen posing with their fans in Kashmir. Amidst severe cold temperature, Kiara donned a silver puffer jacket over a white sweater and paired it with denim jeans and long boots. Kartik can be seen in a black coat which he wore over a sweatshirt and blue jeans. He teamed his look with a checked scarf and grey shoes.

In other photos posted by the fan account, the actors can be seen posing with fans against picturesque backgrounds. Earlier, a fan shared the photo with the actors on a bike and another picture taken near a lake.





Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s time in Kashmir

While shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha, both Kartik and Kiara often share behind the scene moments from the sets. Kiara took to Instagram to share a video of herself. In the video, the Shershaah actor can be seen in a white top and minimal makeup. She shared that she is ‘ready to roll’ in -3°.

(picture: @kiaraadvani/instagram)

Before her, Kartik also shared a video from the northmost state of the country. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shot a video while on a drive, surrounded by the trees on both sides of the road. Along with the video, he also mentioned the cold temperature of Kashmir.

(picture:kartikaaryan/instagram)



About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic-drama Hindi language movie. Along with Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of the Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and is scheduled to release on June 29.