Kiara Advani Oozes Glamour As She Pulls Off THESE Co-ord Outfits

Bollywood News

Besides her movies, Kiara Advani is also very popular for her stunning looks and distinctive sense of style. Check out her best co-ords outfits.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has established herself well in the Indian film industry. With movies like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, Kiara gained popularity and came to be known as one of the most beautiful stylish actors in Bollywood.

The actor will also appear in a few movies this year. These include Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, and Shershaah. Besides her movies and projects, Kiara is also very popular for her stunning looks and distinctive style sense. There have been various occasions when the Kabir Singh actor has colour-coordinated her outfits. Take a look at them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also read: Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Next Film?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also read:  Cost Of Kiara Advani's Chanel Bag And Hermes Flip-flops Will Make You Sweat!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara is donning an all-white look in this one. The actor looks slick and beautiful in her outfit. It is the raw, eclectic energy that she brings to the table that people love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

In this look, Kiara can be seen coordinating the fiery red. The 'always-in-shape' actor is wearing a sports bra and serving us with some of her best looks. Check out her more colour-coordinated looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 

 

Published:
