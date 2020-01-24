Kiara Advani Oozes Glamour As She Pulls Off THESE Co-ord Outfits

Kiara Advani has established herself well in the Indian film industry. With movies like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, Kiara gained popularity and came to be known as one of the most beautiful stylish actors in Bollywood.

The actor will also appear in a few movies this year. These include Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, and Shershaah. Besides her movies and projects, Kiara is also very popular for her stunning looks and distinctive style sense. There have been various occasions when the Kabir Singh actor has colour-coordinated her outfits. Take a look at them.

Also read: Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Next Film?

Also read: Cost Of Kiara Advani's Chanel Bag And Hermes Flip-flops Will Make You Sweat!

Kiara is donning an all-white look in this one. The actor looks slick and beautiful in her outfit. It is the raw, eclectic energy that she brings to the table that people love.

In this look, Kiara can be seen coordinating the fiery red. The 'always-in-shape' actor is wearing a sports bra and serving us with some of her best looks. Check out her more colour-coordinated looks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.