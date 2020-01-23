Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Next Film?

Kiara Advani has been climbing up the ladder of success with several hit films one after another. The actor was loved by the fans in Kabir Singh and she soon rose to fame with her performance in Good Newwz. She is also expected to star in several other potential blockbusters such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Shershah and Laxmmi Bomb.

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani to star opposite Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam'?

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra's Rumoured Girlfriends In Bollywood; From Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani

According to a leading news portal, the actor will also be seen in yet another promising project. The actor is reportedly in talks with Ronnie Screwvala’s production company RSVP. The actor is yet to give her final word on the project. The actor will supposedly star opposite Vicky Kaushal next year in the film titled Sam according to a news portal.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Rings In Birthday With Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani, See Pictures

The production house RSVP is currently producing Rashmi Rocket this year with Taapsee Pannu and Aparshakti Khurrana. The film Sam talks about the valiant service of Sam Manekshaw, a 1917 war hero field marshal. The film is expected to be directed by Meghna Gulzar and speaks about the liberation war.

Also Read | Cost Of Kiara Advani's Chanel Bag And Hermes Flip-flops Will Make You Sweat!

Vicky Kaushal shared a photograph of himself in the complete get-up of Sam Manekshaw and fans could not contain their excitement over the shocking similarities. Fans praised the actor in the comments for his dedication towards his craft. The film still doesn’t have a release date but is expected to release next year.

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Also Read | Top Kiara Advani-inspired Hairstyles That You Must Try

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.