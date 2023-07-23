Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Step Out In Barbenheimer Attires For Movie Date

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently taking time off from work to spend time with each other in the national capital. The actors were previously spotted on a dinner date in Delhi. In a new video, they can be seen heading for another activity.

3 things you need to know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February earlier this year.

The couple recently returned from their Japan vacation.

Sidharth Malhotra's parents reside in New Delhi.

Which film did Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra watch?

While in the national capital, Kiara and Sidharth took time out to catch a movie. The couple was snapped outside a PVR in Delhi. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media,

As soon as the video surfaced, social media users took their guess about the movie the couple was heading for, Judging by their outfits, the comments believed Kiara was dressed for Barbie as she wore a classic pink and white outfit. On the other hand, Sidharth exuded Oppenheimer vibes for netizens as he was dressed in all black.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra snapped on a dinner date

On July 22, a viral photo of the couple dining at a restaurant in Delhi made rounds on the internet. The amiable duo graciously posed for a picture with the restaurant staff, and it quickly gained popularity online. In the snapshot, the husband and wife were captured dressed in casual attire, enjoying their night out together.

(Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra snapped with the restaurant staff in Delhi | Image: Pallav Paliwal/Instagram)

On Wednesday, July 19, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport. At the time they did not disclose the location of where they were flying to. Pictures from their Delhi trip suggest that the couple is in the national capital to celebrate the success of Kiara Advani’s latest outing Satyaprem Ki Katha.