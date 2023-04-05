Kiara Advani Shares Pictures From Kashmir, Fans Say 'take Care'

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle earlier today to share a picture of herself from Sonamarg, in Kashmir. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress had earlier in the day also shared a short video of herself from Sonamarg. Kiara is currently in the snow-clad state to shoot for her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, also starring Kartik Aaryan.

Dressed to impress

Kiara's Instagram post features the newly married actress casually posing against the snow-draped locale. The picture exclusively boasts of ice tones across the crisp blue sky, snow-capped mountains, and distant trees as Kiara dresses to match the breathtaking scenery. The actress dons a metallic silver puffer jacket paired with slim-fit black slacks. To match the puffer jacket she opts for padded calf-high gumboots. To add a pop of colour to the the ice-themed look, Kiara is seen wearing a pair of Grecian blue knitted gloves. A pair of reflective glares in silver and side-swept wavy curls complete her casual look. Kiara's caption was a playful mix of winter-themed emojis.

Going glam in freezing temperatures

Earlier in the day, before Kiara revealed that she was in Sonamarg, Kashmir, she posted a short video to her Instagram stories which gave many a hint as to her whereabouts. In the video she can be seen dressed in a body warmer with dewy blush makeup and freshly done hair. She added a snowflake emoji paired with the temperature of the location she was at. Kiara then flipped her camera to show the brilliant blue sky with a few equidistant properties lining the snow-clad landscape. The temperature, which Kiara revealed to be minus three degree celsius in conjunction with her post later in the day, led fans and followers to flood her comments asking her to shield herself from the cold and take care.

Kiara Advani is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, making this Kiara's second collaboration with the young actor. The on-screen pair have earlier starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recent images of the duo from the Kashmir sets of the film have been doing rounds of the internet, sparking more interest in the film. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated for a release on June 29 of this year.