Kiara Advani, Sidharth Laud Vicky's 'Sardar Udham Singh'; Sid Calls It A 'visual Treat'

Vicky Kaushal recently starred in the biopic, Sardar Udham Singh. As the film arrived on the OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video on October 16, it has been trending across the country. Moreover, the actor has been garnering lauds for his performance. Here is what Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has to say about the film.

A day before its release, Sardar Udham Singh's official premiere took place. Several Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Malavika Mohanan, joined Vicky Kaushal for the premiere. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra recently praised the Uri actor for bringing Sardar Udham Singh to life with his powerful performance. Sharing the film's poster, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Vicky Kaushal bro, you've brought Sardar Udham Singh to life with such subtle nuanced, powerful performance". He further hailed director Shoojit Sircar and wrote, "Shoojit Sircar sir, such detailed emotional storytelling and a visual treat". Reacting to Sidharth's story, Vicky Kaushal thanked him and posted a hug emoji.

Kiara Advani hails Vikcy Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar

Kiara Advani was seemingly impressed by Vicky Kaushal and the film. Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a still of Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh and wrote, "Vicky you are such a phenomenal actor! Congratulations to the entire team for telling this story" in the caption. Vicky Kaushal reshared the story and reacted with heart and folded hands emojis.

Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal "pure talent"

Apart from the Shershaah stars, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif also showered him with praises. Soon after the film's release, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and lauded Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal for the film. She wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling". Adding to it, she stated, "Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest heartbreaking".

Details about Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham Singh follows the story of revolutionary freedom fighter, Udham Singh, known for the assassination of Michel O'Dwyer as revenge for the 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The film was helmed by award-winning director Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09 @sidharthmalhotra @kiaraadvani