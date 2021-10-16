Vicky Kaushal Compares Sardar Udham's Real Pic With His Own; Fans React To The Resemblance

Vicky Kaushal's highly-anticipated biopic, Sardar Udham which is helmed by Shootjit Sircar, premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. Ever since the film was announced, Kaushal, on his Instagram handle, has been introducing various sides and experiences of the revolutionary to his fans and followers. The actor has now shared yet another post in which he compares the real image of Udham Singh with his own. Scroll down to take a closer look at the rare picture.

Vicky Kaushal treats fans with a rare picture of Sardar Udham Singh

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Vicky Kaushal posted a still from the movie which has stark resemblance to a photo featuring Sardar Udham Singh. In the monochrome picture, Udham Singh can be flashing his bright smile for the camera. In the second picture, Kaushal can be posing in the same pose donning a black suit with a white shirt and a hat. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Shaheed Udham Singh, Sunam (1899-1940)."

Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans and followers rushed to agree with the Raazi star about the resemblance between the duo. Many praised the actor for his stellar performance in the film. A fan commented, "looks so real" with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons, while another one added, "you nailed it man... good wishes." A netizen chipped in, "great tribute," while another one added, "take a bow."

Sardar Udham is the story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated the British general who had ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film was termed by some as one of the 'best' they had seen in recent times. This is the first time Shoojit Sircar has cast Vicky Kaushal in a film. Along with Kaushal, the film also stars October actor Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles. The screenplay of Sardar Udham has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. The former has also written the dialogues of the film.

Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter said that it is one of the best that the industry had ever witnessed. 'Rare', 'most traumatising,' 'one of the boldest', 'impactful, heartbreaking, powerful' were the words they used to laud the film.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal