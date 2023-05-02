Kiara Advani Gets Warm Hug From Sidharth Malhotra As He Picks Her Up From Airport | Watch

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday night as she landed in the city. She was dressed in a white tracksuit and sported a no makeup look. The paparazzi surrounded but she quietly walked towards the parking lot. Waiting for her was her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who gave her a hug as she joined him in the car. Sidharth was dressed in a blue T-shirt and was seen chatting with his wife after reuniting with her.

Earlier, when Kiara jetted off from Mumabi, she opted for a sleeveless ganji and comfy trousers with sneakers and a sling bag. The whole look with muted colours turned out to be very eye-catchy. Now, as she reunited with Sidharth, Sid-Kiara fans showered love on the couple. May dropped in heart-shaped emojis, while others sent their best wishes to the lovbirds.

Kiara Advani wraps the shooting of her upcoming film

Kiara Advani wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She shared several pictures from the set on Instagram, expressing her gratitude towards the cast and crew. She wrote in the caption, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha. #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on June 29. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, in which he plays a police officer. He also has a film, Yodha, in the pipeline. It stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in important roles. It is eyeing September release, later this year.