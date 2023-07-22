Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Step Out For A Romantic Dinner Date In Delhi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The couple appeared to be going on a vacation to celebrate the success of Kiara’s latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The stars, however, didn’t reveal where they were flying to. Photos of them enjoying a date night in Delhi have nowsurfaced online.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer.

The two fell in love while working together on Shershaah.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra pose with fans

A photo of Kiara and Sidharth was shared by a fan page on Instagram. It featured the couple posing with the restaurant staff. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish yet comfortable beige skirt and an off-white V-neck top. Sidharth, one the other hand, was dressed casually in a basic white t-shirt and black pants.

The Mission Majnu star finished off his laid-back ensemble with a pair of brown sunglasses. For the dinner date, Kiara chose to wear no makeup, and she accessorised with a few gold statement bracelets. She also had a beige and sea green sling bag with her.

(Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted in Delhi | Image: Instagram)

Kiara and Sidharth got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple got hitched after dating for three years. They had a grand wedding ceremony. The pre-wedding events, however, were attended by friends and family only. The two later hosted separate wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani?

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Ambre’s Yodha. He will also be a part of the web series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. It will debut on OTT later this year. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will share screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer.