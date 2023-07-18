Kiara Advani Expressed Gratitude To Husband Sidharth Malhotra After Dealing With Trolls

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Satyaprem Ki Katha. In a recent interview, the actor talks about her relationship with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. She also reveals how her work life has changed post-marriage.

3 things you need to know

Kiara Advani will be seen next in the film Game Changer.

She tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February this year.

She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra helps Kiara Advani to deal with trolls

Satyaprem Ki Katha is the first movie in which Kaira stars after tying the knot. In the film, she plays a newlywed who is also a victim of abuse. Talking about the role, she shared that she faced massive trolling for some of the senses in the movie. She opined that the negativity around the scene was because she ‘now she is married’.

On why she was being targeted with negativity, Kiaara said, “This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things.”

(Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media | Image: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

She acknowledged that such trolling affected her, but she did not tell her husband about it. However, he figured it out and extended his support to Kiara. The actress shared that it was her husband to asked her to not pay heed to trolls, and not sit and cry over them. He also asserted that social media users writing negative comments do not know her, nor does she know them, so she should not pay heed to their opinions. She expressed gratitude for finding a husband who has got the ‘wisdom, maturity and experience’ to help her navigate tough waters.

Kiara Advani talks about her viral wedding video

Kiara tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in the presence of close friends and family on February 7, 2023. After the wedding ceremony, the actors posted a short video shot in the background of the reworked version of their song Ranjha from Shershaah. The video garnered love and appreciation from all their fans and followers. However, in an interview with Film Companion, the Good Newzz actor revealed that her husband was not totally on board with them posting the video.

Talking about sharing their wedding pictures and videos on Instagram, she revealed that Sidharth is a private person and wanted to refrain from oversharing their personal moments. She said, “there was a lot of debate” about posting the video. She also shared that it was designer Manish Malhotra who nudged them to post the video.