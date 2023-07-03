Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Yodha Gets Postponed; To Release On This Date

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has explored a diverse set of genres in his more than a decade-long career. After starring as a spy in A Gentleman (2017), he opted for more action-oriented roles in films such as Aiyaary (2018), Marjaavan (2019) and Shershaah (2021). With his upcoming entry Yodha, he is expected to deliver another action-packed hit. However, the release date for the highly-anticipated film has now been officially delayed.

3 things you need to know:

Yodha also features Project K actress Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Several shooting schedules for the film were wrapped up in 2021 and 2022.

This is the second time the film is being delayed.

Yodha gets a December release date

The official Twitter page of Dharma Production featured an update for Yodha. The update opened with the tagline, “Re-fueled and ready to soar.” The tweet read, “Yodha - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023.” See the tweet here.

(A poster for Yodha featuring Sidharth Malhotra | Image: DharmaProductions/Twitter)

Yodha to release almost 6 months after its initial release date

The Sidharth Malhotra-fronted film has seen a series of delays in its release. Yodha was previously set to release on July 7, 2023, which was later changed to September 15. This release date positioned it close to Atlee’s Jawan, which is eyeing a September 7 release, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Sri, which releases on September 15.

(The official poster for Yodha | Image: DharmaProductions/Twitter)

With its December 15 release, it is close to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled film, which releases a week prior. Meanwhile, south star's Venkatesh’s Saindhav will release a week later.

What will be the plot of Yodha?

The poster of Yodha features Sidharth in a rugged, battle-grazed avatar. While he’s holding a rifle and pointing it carefully, a foreground of the runway with a plane taking off. It is already advertised to be an action film. However, the poster gives a clue, which is that Yodha might turn out to be a rescue film.