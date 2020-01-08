Kiara Advani To Esha Gupta; Bollywood Actors Flaunting Fiery Red Looks Just Right

Red is a bit tricky colour to experiment with. Only a few people can exude the confidence to pull it off the way it should be carried. So, here is a list of Bollywood divas in red to take fashion cues from.

These celebs will definitely give you major fashion lessons on how one can carry the hot red colour with confidence to become the firebrand trendsetter, while you go on a date or a party or a wedding or simply for a brunch.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara has starred in various films and made a name for herself in Bollywood. The actor has time and again took to her Instagram to post pictures that have given major fashion lessons.

Her fierce fashion profile is something that many of her fans admire. Kiara is seen sporting a pretty fiery red mini dress in the picture. She kept her look simple with mid-parted sleek hairdo with minimal eye makeup and bold red lips. She opted for dark pink strappy heels to go with the red dress.

Athiya Shetty:

Athiya gave fairytale vibes in this heavily embellished red ball-gown. She went for minimal makeup look with bold red lips. She completed her look with a simple mid-parted half-up hairdo.

Esha Gupta:

Esha was seen sporting a red snake print faux leather pants paired with turtleneck knitted 3/4th sleeve t-shirt. Esha gave some retro vibes with her bangs styled in front and back hair left open with curls. She completed her look with winged eyeliner and nude makeup along with golden neck chain and some earrings. Her black stilettoes complimented her ensemble perfectly.

Mouni Roy:

Mouni's fierce red look won the hearts of netizens. The Naagin actor was seen sporting a fully embellished body-fitted red colour mermaid gown. The gown had full sleeves and a deep plunging neckline. She opted for cascading curls hairdo with brown smokey eye makeup and nude lips.

