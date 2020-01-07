Deepika Padukone Looks Like A Work Of Art In Her Latest Photo

Deepika Padukone has never failed to impress fashion enthusiasts when it comes to dressing up. Be it on the red carpet or her airport looks, the actor has always managed to make every outfit look perfect. Known for her natural make-up, big eyes and bright smile, Deepika recently posted pictures of herself on social media and fans have been going gaga over her look. The actor is seen wearing a red knitted midi dress which makes her look absolutely stunning. Below are her pictures which give fashion enthusiasts ideas for what to wear this season.

Deepika gives vintage vibes:

Despite being busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, the actor has been active on social media. Her most recent outfit has been giving sweater weather goals. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a red and black outfit. The Tamasha actor is seen sporting a red full sleeves sweater midi dress with black embellishments on it. She paired the look with a red and black floral printed long overcoat. She went for black net stockings paired with black stilettoes that complimented her look perfectly. She completed off her look with black heart ear studs and brown eye makeup look with nude brown lips. She went for a messy side-parted open hairdo with the whole look. Check out the pictures below.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Looks Pretty In Pink; Her Recent Pictures Give Sweater Weather Goals

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Looks Glam In All-black With Her Ensembles; See Pics

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Floral Blue Outfit Is A Perfect Cure For #MondayBlues

On the work front:

Currently, Deepika has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The movie is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack survivor. The film will see Deepika playing the role of Malti who fights against the system to ban the unregulated sale of acid. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing her love interest in the film. The movie is directed by Meghana Gulzar. The movie is produced by Deepika in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In This Floral Dress With Cape; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.