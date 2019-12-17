Kiara Advani: What Makes Her The Perfect Leo? Read To Find Out

Kiara Advani is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She started her career in the year 2014, with the movie Fugly, but her first commercial success came with Sushant Singh starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She gained popularity with her 2018 Netflix anthology flick Lust Stories. Born on July 31, 1992, she is the perfect Leo.

READ | Virushka's Chemistry And Zodiacs Make Them Highly Compatible

Kiara is a true Leo

People under the Leo zodiac sign are born between July 23 and August 22. They belong to the group of the Fire element, along with Aries and Sagittarius. People who belong to the fire sign are usually big on show-offs with an equal love for big ideas and they tend to have an even bigger heart.

READ | Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Zodiacs Match | Aries And Leo Compatibility- Love

Kiara Advani has all the traits of a Leo. She has a fierce desire for success, and hard work is just a simple chore of the day for this blooming bud of Bollywood. She also went on to star in South films, which was quite a risk for the actor, and she took it head-on like a true Leo. Her film with Mahesh Babu turned out to be a box office hit, and Kiara spoke about this saying that she wants to do at least one south film every year. She admitted that she wants to expand her horizons and become a Pan-Indian actor, which is something a true Leo would definitely say.

READ | Horoscope | Daily Horoscope For December 16 For All Zodiac Signs

She went on to say that as a Leo, and as a drama queen, she has to be in the spotlight. She said that she used to put up shows for her family, and now she is performing for an even bigger family. This trait of concurring new worlds is not new for Leos. Being ruled by the sun, Leos are highly optimistic, enthusiastic, passionate and spontaneous. It is said that Leo’s presence can light the room up, and Kiara showcases this with her charm. Other Leo celebrities include Madonna, JLo, Sandra Bullock, and others.

READ | Horoscope | Daily Horoscope For December 17 For All Zodiac Signs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.