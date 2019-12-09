Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Zodiacs Match | Aries And Leo Compatibility- Love

Ajay and Kajol are one of Bollywood's most successful celebrities, and with time their relationship has only grown stronger. Ajay Devgn and Kajol are also known for their compatibility. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s zodiac signs talk a lot about their compatibility and love. The compatibility between Leo and Aries is just perfect. The spark shoots up as Aries and Leo get together in love. Ajay being Aries and Kajol being Leo makes a perfect match.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Zodiacs match; Aries and Leo compatibility

Both are passionate and energetic Fire Signs with good sportsmanship and competitiveness affection. Both the signs want to be the boss, and if their equally large egos get in the way, problems will arise. Such partners have sincere admiration and respect for each other, but they must learn to take turns in directing and equal domination.

According to Astrology.com, this partnership is about fiery passion and dominance. Leos enjoy being adored and stroking their egos. Aries are more grounded. Aries often looks to Leo as a guide or counsellor despite their differences sometimes. Any differences between these two can be easily overcome. Typically, both signs are valued by others, and it is crucial that this appreciation still exists within the relationship.

The Planet Mars rules Aries and the Sun rules Leo. Both are archetypes of masculine power, and together they make a good mix, as they come from the same place and they understand each other. The Sun is about self, and Mars is about hostile power, so they are highly compatible with each other and can make a strong team.

Aries and Leo are symbols of flames. As a result, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s relationship appears to be very intense and passionate. There is always rivalry in this relationship as to who is in charge. Both of these signs have boundless energy, so they will be on the go all the time. Although they often disagree, their differences of opinion don't last long. Aries is too busy to move on to the next challenge to hold on to a grudge. If their Aries lover doesn't show them enough respect, Leos needs to remember not to be resentful but both signs share a mutual admiration for each other. Their energy and passion for one another make their relationship a dynamic one.

