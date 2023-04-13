Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Game Changer Aiming Pongal Release, Says Producer Dil Raju

Dil Raju, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Game Changer starring Ram Charan, recently completed 20 years in the entertainment industry. Upon reaching this milestone, he opened up about the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer film and his other projects that are still under wraps. The film producer revealed that they are aiming to release Game Changer during Pongal 2024.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Dil Raju said, "We are waiting for Shankar Garu to first finish the shoot and then, post-production will also take time. So for now, we are targetting it for Pongal 2024 release." He also revealed that the shooting of the film is almost done and all the action sequences, along with the songs have been shot. He, however, added that another schedule for the film is in the pipeline which will take up to 50 working days. Dil Raju added that he is hoping Game Changer will draw the audience to the theatres. "If the content is correct, it will bring the audience to theatres," he said.

Dil Raju on completing 20 years in the industry

While describing his journey, Dil Raju said that he feels that he has just started to gain success. He further added that he has completed almost 50 Telugu-language films and will continue to make more movies. The Game Changer producer also revealed that he will next be aiming at Bollywood or Tamil-language movies.

Dil Raju on Shaakuntalam

Dil Raju also talked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer film Shaakuntalam. During his chat with the portal, he said, "The film was originally planned by Gunashekar Garu, once the script was locked and then I got into the picture to discuss content, VFX etc. We were then sure Samantha can pull off the role and the film is going to be a visual treat." The movie is set to release on April 14, 2023.