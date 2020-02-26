Kiara Advani's Chemistry With These Stars Is Attention Worthy

Actor Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of her super hit film Good Newwz. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly in the year 2014 and later also acted in several South Indian films. After that, the actor was also seen in the popular biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Kiara was also much appreciated for her role in the Netflix series Lust Stories opposite Vicky Kaushal and her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor was much appreciated in her blockbuster film Kabir Singh. Here are times when Kiara’s chemistry with her co-stars was appreciated.

Good Newwz

The most recent hit delivered by the Machine actor Kiara Advani was the 2019 Raj Mehta directorial film Good News. The movie was praised for its unique concept and quirky yet relatable sense of humour. She played the role of the wife of Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the film. Her role as Monika was loved by all due to her quirky and innocent nature.

Kabir Singh

Kiara starred opposite Shahid Kapoor and played his love interest in the film Kabir Singh. The romantic drama was a smashing hit at the box office. The actor was appreciated for her role in the film as it went on to earn over Rs 300 crores at the box office. The movie is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Lust Stories

The actor played the lead role in the Karan Johar-directed part in the Netflix production Lust Stories. She was seen along with Vicky Kaushal. Her scenes from the web series became the talk of the town during the release of the series. The actor received appreciation as well as backlash for her role in the film.

M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Kiara was appreciated for playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni‘s wife Sakshi Dhoni in the biopic. The movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, Bhumika Chawla as Dhoni's sister, Anupam Kher as his father and Disha Patani as his former girlfriend who died in an accident. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie was a success at the box-office.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film starred Ram Charan, Vivek Oberoi, and Prashanth in the lead roles. The film revolved around Ram, a young man, who sets out to destroy his enemy and his evil kingdom when a criminal mastermind poses as a threat to his family's happiness. Kiara Advani played the role of Sita in the film.

