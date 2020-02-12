Kiara Advani's Movies Before She Gained Prominence In 'Kabir Singh'

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has recently become the talk of the town after her role as Preeti in the film Kabir Singh. The actor has gained quite some attention with this film. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly in the year 2014. The actor was also seen in the popular biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and also starred in the Netflix series, Lust Stories. Here is a list of Kiara’s movies prior to Kabir Singh.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Kiara was appreciated for playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni‘s wife Sakshi Dhoni in the biopic. The movie also stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, Bhumika Chawla as Dhoni's sister, Anupam Kher as his father and Disha Patani as his former girlfriend, who died in an accident. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie was successful at the box-office.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also starred Ram Charan, Vivek Oberoi, and Prashanth in the lead roles. The film revolved around Ram, a young man, who sets out to destroy his enemy and his evil kingdom when a criminal mastermind poses as a threat to his family's happiness. Kiara Advani plays the role of Sita in the movie.

Machine

The plot of the movie is about Sarah (played by Kiara Advani) and Ransh (played by Mustafa Burmawala) who fall in love with each other and get married. But, the main twist of the movie begins after they get married. However, the movie did not perform much at the box office but Kiara was appreciated for her role in the film.

Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu was one of the popular movies of 2018. The plot is about a guy named Bharat (Mahesh Babu) who tries to bring in reforms in the corrupt society but faces obstacles. Kiara Advani plays the role of Vasumathi who is an MBA graduate and Bharat's love interest. The on-screen romantic pairing of Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani was loved by fans.

Lust Stories

The actor played the lead role in the Karan Johar-directed part in the anthology film about a newly-married woman with dull sex life. Her orgasm scene from the web series became the talk of the town. For her scene, the actor received both appreciation and backlash for her work. Lust Stories was a web-series and her co-star was Vicky Kaushal.

