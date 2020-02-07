Kiara Advani's Incredible Romantic Roles In Various Movies Over The Years

Kiara Advani is on a career-high after her last hit movie Good Newwz. The actor has many films lined up, including Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Indoo Ki Jawani. The actor has acted in different types of movies throughout her career. However, her romantic films were loved by fans. Let us take a look at some of her romantic movies.

Kiara Advani's romantic role in movies

Kabir Singh

The movie Kabir Singh is about a surgeon, Kabir (Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani). The movie is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film was a blockbuster hit and earned more than ₹ 370 crores at the box office, having a budget of ₹ 60 crores.

Machine

The plot of the movie is about Sarah (Kiara Advani) and Ransh (Mustafa Burmawala) who fall in love with each other and get married. The main twist of the movie begins after they get married. However, the movie did not perform that well at the box office but Kiara Advani was appreciated for her role in the romantic film.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

The plot of the film is about Ram (Ram Charan) who sets out on a mission to destroy his enemy. Kiara Advani plays the role of Sita in the movie and the romantic story of the two lovers was a treat for fans to watch.

Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu was one of the popular movies of 2018. The plot is about a guy named Bharat (Mahesh Babu) who tries to bring in reforms in the corrupt society but faces obstacles. Kiara Advani plays the role of Vasumathi who is an MBA graduate and Bharat's love interest. The on-screen romantic pairing of Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani was loved by fans.

