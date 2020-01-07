Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh Vs Good Newwz Box Office Lifetime Collection

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood movie debut with Fugly in 2014, where she essayed the character of Devi. However, she gained more popularity with her role as Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the MS Dhoni biopic, starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The star also made her debut in the Telugu movie industry with Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Ram Charan in 2018. The star also gained wide popularity with her 2019 release Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Good Newwz. Here is a comparative analysis of the Box Office lifetime collection of Kiara Advani's Good Newwz vs Kabir Singh.

Also Read | 'Good Newwz' Scores Big In Its Second Weekend; Check Out Box Office Collection

Lifetime Box Office Collection of Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is a romantic love story drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was the official Bollywood remake of the popular Tollywood film Arjun Reddy. The film revolved around Kabir, who is a genius in-house surgeon who falls in love with Preeti, a first-year student. However, their lives turn upside down when Preeti's father catches them kissing and decides to get her married to someone else. The film gained wide popularity at the Box Office and made about ₹380 crores. Kabir Singh is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Also Read | Kabir Singh box office: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer surprises everyone, eclipses all other Hindi films of 2019

.@shahidkapoor 's #KabirSingh is unstoppable at the box office. So far 162 cr nett (India). Trade expects the film to cross the 250cr nett mark by next week. Phenomenal blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) June 30, 2019

Lifetime Box Office Collection of Good Newwz

Good Newwz is a comedy new-age drama directed by Raj Mehta. The film is a multi-starrer with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who try to have a baby via IVF. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh lead to hilarious chaos. The hype around the movie was huge. It received positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. Good Newwz helmed 162.10 crores as its lifetime Box Office Collection.

Also Read | Kiara Advani on misogyny in Kabir Singh and why 2020 is exciting for her

#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Kiara Advani: The Kabir Singh actor's 'Pretty In Pink' Wardrobe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.