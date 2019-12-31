Kiara Advani On Misogyny In Kabir Singh And Why 2020 Is Exciting For Her

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who gained popularity with Karan Johar's segment in Netflix's Lust Stories, followed her golden streak with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. When a leading portal sat with the actor for an interview, she made some interesting revelations about Kabir Singh and her upcoming movies. Here is all you need to know about the interview.

Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh and her upcoming movies

In the interview published on an online portal, Kiara Advani revealed she did not feel that Kabir Singh propelled misogyny or encouraged violence. On the contrary, she felt Kabir Singh focussed more on its lead character- Kabir Singh, who according to her was a flawed character. She did agree that certain scenes in the film, were disagreeable and disturbing, but the movie on a whole never aimed at glorifying Kabir Singh and has actions. The movie released early this year managed to collect enormous box office collection.

She further revealed that 2019 was a prosperous year, where her acting career touched new heights. She, who reportedly has a slew of movies up the marquee, is awaiting for 2020. According to reports, Kiara has Ruchi Narain's Guilty, Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani, Raghava Lawerence's Laxmmi Bomb, among others up to her sleeve. With a plethora of distinctive roles, Kiara expects to have a prosperous and thrilling 2020.

Kiara Advani on playing a pregnant woman in Good Newwz

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, is basking on the success coming her way for her role as a pregnant woman. The movie released on December 27, 2019, has reportedly garnered much praise and appreciation from the critics and audience alike. In the recent media interview, the actor said it was delightful working with Industry mavericks like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

