'Good Newwz' Scores Big In Its Second Weekend; Check Out Box Office Collection

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, it a comedy film. The hype around the movie was huge. It received positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. Read to know how much the film has collected till now.

Good Newwz box office collection

Week 1 - ₹127.90 crores

Weekend 2

Friday - ₹8.10 crore

Saturday - ₹11.70 crore

Sunday - ₹14.40 crore

Total collection - ₹162.10 crores

#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020

The film bought ₹65.99 crore in its first weekend. The strong word of mouth increased its trend and the movie had a good hold on weekdays. New Year celebrations boosted its biz and crossed ₹100 crore mark. The film became Akshay Kumar’s consecutive fourth film to do so in the same year. In its second weekend, the film collected close to ₹35 crores. Good Newwz has the advantage of one more week as no major film is releasing. It has received a hit verdict. The film is expected to touch the ₹200 crore mark if the trend is strong. It has gained around ₹55.49 crores from the international markets.

With no major film this week, it's advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

Good Newwz revolves around a goof-up between two couples. They have the same surnames and pursues in-vitro fertilization and wait for their upcoming babies. Trouble ensues when they find that each couple's sperm has been swapped. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan play Varun and Deepti Batra. While Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani play the second couple Honey and Monika Batra.

