Kiara Advani's Mom's Surprise Visit On The Sets Of 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' Is Melting Hearts

Kiara Advani is currently, as said by fans and critics alike, at the peak of her career. The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh next to Shahid Kapoor and the movie was a massive success at the box office. In Kabir Singh, Kiara essayed the role of Priti and her performance was loved by the audience as well as critics. The movie which which scored huge at the box office, collected over ₹2.76 crores. Kiara is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara is very active on Instagram with about 8.7 million followers. She likes to keep her fans updated with her pictures and information about herself. Recently, Kiara's mother Genevieve Advani visited her on the sets of Indoo Ki Jawani. The actor seemed to be thrilled to have her mother visit her on the sets. She shared a selfie with her mother on her Instagram story. In the adorable picture, Kiara and her mother can be seen posing next to each other. The Kabir Singh actor captioned the picture with: "The best visitor on set today! Hi mom welcome to the world of #IndooKiJawani (sic)".

The picture shared by Kiara

Indoo Ki Jawani will be featuring Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal. On completion of the significant portions from the movie, the movie team celebrated with a cake. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Apart from that, Kiara is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Good Newwz which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27 this year. In the movie, Kiara will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kiara will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar again in her next film Laxmmi Bomb. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. The actor is also sharing the screen space next to Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

