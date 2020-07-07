Kiara Advani Starrers That Are Available To Watch On Netflix; Check List

Kiara Advani is now among the popular actors in Bollywood. The actor rose to fame with her role in the anthology Lust Stories. She has now worked in several popular films like Kabir Singh and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Guilty. Check out Kiara Advani's movies on Netflix.

Also read: Kiara Advani Or Anushka Sharma: Who Wore The Head-to-toe Red Outfit Better?

Lust Stories

Kiara Advani's Lust Stories gives light on how men and women explore and understand the subject of desire and lust. The film was appreciated for its realistic take on human relationships and tendencies. Lust Stories also received high praise from the critics as well as the audience. It is an anthology film directed by four directors -- Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. It consists of four short films, each directed by different directors.

Lust Stories has a gigantic cast. It features Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Akash Tosar. This cast includes various actors from the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is a 2018 romantic drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The story follows Kabir, who is a top-notch surgeon. He falls in love with a first-year student named Preeti. His life turns around when she gets married. The movie explores several themes including romance, violence, and substance abuse. This is the remake of the original film Arjun Reddy, which is also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also read: Kiara Advani Tells Her Father 'I've Always Got Your Back' In A Special Birthday Wish

Guilty

Netflix, in 2019, had announced that Kiara Advani would be starring in a film named Guilty. The Kiara Advani starrer released on Netflix on March 6, 2020. The film features Kiara Advani, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the intriguing story of a songwriter whose boyfriend has been accused of rape. This film is also Dharma productions' very first digital venture under the subsidiary named Dharmatics.

During the entire runtime of the film, the plot revolves around several themes like bravery, doubt, acceptance, and sexual assault. This will keep you at the edge of your seats. It is an intriguing watch with shocking revelations throughout its entire runtime.

Upcoming movies of Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is going to appear in two films. These are Shershaah, which is directed by Vishnuvardhan and also stars Siddharth Malhotra. She is also going to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.