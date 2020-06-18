Kiara Advani Tells Her Father 'I've Always Got Your Back' In A Special Birthday Wish

Kiara Advani shares a very tight bond with her family members, especially her father Jagdish Advani. In a recent post on social media, Kiara Advani had an adorable wish in store for her father on his birthday.

Kiara Advani’s birthday wish for father

Kiara Advani recently took to social media to share an adorable birthday wish for her father. She even shared several pictures from her childhood album giving fans a glimpse of baby Kiara. In the first picture, one can see Kiara Advani posing along with her father. The picture looked like from one of their travel adventures.

In the second picture, one can see a younger Kiara Advani along with her father, Jagdish Advani, and her mother. One can also spot Kiara Advani’s then-toddler brother, Mishaal Advani. The third picture that the actor shared was the cutest among the whole lot. Fans can spot a baby Kiara Advani in the arms of her father, Jagdish Advani.

Kiara Advani also shared another picture with her father from their travel diaries across the world. The actor also penned a heartwarming note on her father, Jagdish Advani’s birthday. Kiara Advani wrote, “He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his. Happy Birthday papa!”. She also added a hashtag which said daddy's girl forever.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s posts here:

(Image Source: Kiara Advani Instagram)

For those unversed, Kiara Advani's father, Jagdish Advani is a Sindhi businessman. The actor is not a star kid but her family has connections in the film industry. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Ashok Kumar. Kiara Advani is also the grandniece of the late Sayeed Jaffrey.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has an interesting line-up of projects ahead of her this year. The actor will be next seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxxmi Bomb. The film will also see Akshay Kumar playing the role of a transgender for the first time in his career. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah. Kiara Advani will also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, among others.

