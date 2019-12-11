Kichcha Sudeep Opens Up About His Next Directorial; Might Feature John Abraham

Kichcha Sudeep might be well-known for his work in the south Indian film Industry but the actor/director has recently gotten the attention of Bollywood fans by starring as the villain in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Sudeep will be starring in the role of Balli Singh, the latest antagonist that Salman's iconic character Inspector Chulbul Pandey will have to face in Dabangg 3. Sudeep has not just been working on Dabangg 3. he is also set to feature in a few other south Indian films. The actor recently revealed that he is planning to direct his next film. In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Kichcha said that he will soon be working on a new project as its director.

Kichcha Sudeep on his next directorial; might feature John Abraham

Read | John Abraham's comfy casual looks for the promotions of Pagalpanti

When asked if he was about turn director once again, Kichcha Sudeep replied that they are planning a fantasy film, based on a true incident taken from history. He added that they have blended it and have learnt from the failures of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. People need to connect to the story, so they are going to create a few new things.

Read | John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' to release ahead of Independence Day

Talking more about the characters in the film, he said that he had a huge role planned. While Kichcha Sudeep said that he had no idea who would play the role, he was considering someone like John Abraham. Kichcha said that John fits right into the role and that he was considering the actor since the very moment he wrote the script. He also added that this was the first time he was accepting the fact that he wants John Abraham in the role. He hoped that John would like the script.

Read | 'Dabangg 3' actor Kichcha Sudeep talks about dubbing his own movies

Kichcha Sudeep also said that he found John Abraham's personality to be great for some roles, adding that his silence would work for them. Adding that it had nothing to do with attracting the Hindi market, Kichcha said that John Abraham fits the role just perfect.

Read | Kichcha Sudeepa's Look From 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' Revealed On His 45th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.