'Dabangg 3' Actor Kichcha Sudeep Talks About Dubbing His Own Movies

Kichcha Sudeep, also known as Sudeep, is a renaissance man of Indian film cinema. He has perfected the form of acting, ventured into directing, producing, and even screenwriting. He has predominantly worked in Kannada language movies and has also appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. Sudeep made the headlines when he was revealed as the new villain of the Dabangg franchise. Recently, the Eega actor talked about the efforts that go into dubbing a movie.

Sudeep shares his dubbing experience

During an exclusive interview with a leading entertainment portal, a fan asked the actor whether he dubs his own movies, to which Sudeep replied in affirmative. He added that he has dubbed all the movies he performed in and stated that dubbing too is an art and requires good performance. Sudeep said that it is not just the voice that matters when it comes to dubbing, but also the way dialogues are delivered, that adds to the effect that they will have on the audience. He said that these elements decide if one will make the character or kill the character. He stated that these are the elements that make a good movie, if the dubbing parts are not done properly, it will not convey any emotions. This is why Sudeep always prefers dubbing his own movies, and he said that it is indeed a pain, and is quite difficult.

In the interview, he was also asked if he would like to work with Ranveer Singh, and in a negative role, to which the actor responded saying that the fans want him to be a villain. He revealed that he has met Singh when he was shooting for his action-comedy, Simmba. The Dabangg 3 villain also stated that he would love to be part of movies that are similar to the ones directed by Hrishikesh Mukherji. He also stated that Eega is one of the best movies that he has worked in, and loved the unique plotline of the movie.

