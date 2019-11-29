John Abraham's Comfy Casual Looks For The Promotions Of Pagalpanti

John Abraham had Pagalpanti as his last outing, which garnered a mixed set of reviews from the audience. John Abraham was also widely appreciated for his performance in the film. The actor along with the team was seen promoting the movie on different television shows and events. Take a look at a few promotional looks of the actor.

John Abraham in cargo green outfit

The actor donned a cargo green outfit for a radio promotional event. He wore a cargo green coloured shirt and pants. He paired it up with a white t-shirt to complete the look.

John Abraham in a laid-back casual look

John Abraham was seen wearing an all-black outfit for a team lunch. The actor wore a black graphic tee and paired it with black joggers. He completed the look with black flip-flops.

John Abraham keeping it simple

In the below picture, John Abraham is seen wearing a white plain t-shirt and denim. He paired it up with a dark blue coloured denim and completed the look with black sneakers.

John Abraham’s sporty look

John, along with Urvashi Rautela, went to The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Pagalpanti. The actor went for a black graphic tee and a pair of joggers. He teamed it up with a black jacket and completed the look with black flip flops.

John Abraham’s all-white look

John, on another promotional event of Pagalpanti, wore an all-white outfit. He pulled off a white graphic t-shirt and a pair of white pants, to go with it. Once again, he opted for a casual look.

